Police chase ends in shooting, killing suspected drunk driver in Dallas, officers say

Bedford police say they were trying to stop the vehicle, but the driver shot at officers during and after the chase. A bystander was hit by the gunfire.

DALLAS — The Bedford and Dallas police departments have released information on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning.

The Bedford Police Department says officers saw a suspect speeding on Highway 183 just before 2 a.m. They believed the driver was drunk and tried to stop him, but they say he shot at officers during the pursuit.

Both agencies say the vehicle came to a stop on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas before the driver got out and shot at officers again. According to Bedford PD, the bullets struck a bystander as well as police vehicles and other nearby vehicles.

The passenger of the suspect's vehicle got out and surrendered, according to Dallas PD.

The Bedford department says their officers fired back and struck the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bystander was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Dallas police. Both departments confirmed that none of their officers were hurt.

The suspect has not been identified.

Dallas PD said they were called at 1:21 a.m. to help with the scene, but none of their officers were involved with the pursuit or the shooting.

Dallas Police and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office will be investigating this incident.

Just before 2 a.m. this morning, a Bedford Police Officer observed a suspected drunk driver speeding on Hwy. 183 and... Posted by Bedford Texas Police Department on Saturday, July 23, 2022