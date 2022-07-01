24-year-old found dead in SUV with gunshot wound, Garland police say

Officers got a call about a shooting from an apartment community early Saturday morning.

GARLAND, Texas — Police have opened a murder investigation after finding a man that was found dead in a SUV Saturday morning.

The Garland Police Department shared information about the scene on social media.

Officers got a call about a "gunshot disturbance" from an apartment community on North Shiloh Road. That was at 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

When police got there, they found a man in a dark-colored SUV. He had a gunshot wound and showed no signs of life.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The police department says the victim hasn't been identified as they're waiting to contact his loved ones. But according to them, the man was 24 years old.

