52-year-old woman fatally shot in Richardson; 23-year-old woman arrested

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 52-year-old woman was fatally shot in Richardson on Monday evening, and police have arrested a suspect, officials said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at 4151 East Renner Road, which is the address for a Starbucks off Renner and North Star Road.

The location is in an area of Richardson that is east of President George Bush Turnpike.

Police had received a 911 call about a woman firing a gun at another woman, according to a news release.

Police learned that the suspect, a 23-year-old woman, and the victim, a 52-year-old woman, were involved in a disturbance. At some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, striking the victim, police said. It was still unclear Tuesday morning where the shooting happened specifically; police provided only the address of the shooting.

Paramedics responded and took the victim to a hospital, where she died.

Officers who responded to the shooting arrested the suspect. Police learned that the victim and suspect knew each other, the release said.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released.