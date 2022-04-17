Dallas club security guard shot by group he escorted off property, police say

The security guard was shot as he was leaving his shift early Sunday, according to police.

DALLAS — A security guard at a Dallas club was hospitalized after he was shot by a group of suspects early Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting just after 6 a.m. at XTC Cabaret. According to police, the security guard had gotten into an argument with the group at an unknown time and escorted the suspects off the property.

Police said when the security guard was leaving his shift, the same group started shooting at him. The security guard was struck at least once, while the suspects fled the area, according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he is currently stable, police said.