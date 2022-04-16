2 men arrested in fatal shooting in which Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph was questioned, police say

Joseph, who was questioned Friday, has not been arrested and does not face charges at this time, police sources confirmed to WFAA on Saturday.

DALLAS — Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting in which Cowboys player Kelvin Joseph was questioned, though Joseph has not been arrested and does not face charges at this time, police sources confirmed to WFAA on Saturday.

The two suspects, who were arrested late Friday, were identified by police as Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both of Baton Rouge, La.

Both men face a murder charge and were in the Dallas County jail on Saturday, according to online records. Jones' bond was set at $250,000. English's bond had not been set yet.

Investigators believe they were the shooters in the death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray, according to a police news release.

The shooting happened March 18, outside of the OT Tavern Bar and Grill in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue.

After weeks of investigating, it came to light this week that Dallas police wanted to speak with Joseph about the shooting, sources confirmed to WFAA.

Police sources told WFAA that Joseph was in the suspects' vehicle at the time of the shooting. But police have not officially specified Joseph's possible involvement in the case.

Joseph, a second-year cornerback for the Cowboys, had a lengthy interview with homicide detectives at his attorney's office in Dallas on Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was seen leaving his attorney's office after the interview. WFAA was there to ask him about what happened, but he remained silent and left in a vehicle.

In a news release on March 19, police said they responded to a shooting in the Greenville Avenue area and found the victim, Ray, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

In an updated release Saturday, police said two groups -- one including Ray, and another including the suspects -- got into a fight near the intersection of Greenville and Martel avenues early on the morning of March 18.

The fight got broken up, and the suspects' group got into a black SUV. As Ray and his friends walked away, the black SUV drove by "with people inside shooting at the group" of Ray and his friends, the release said.

Surveillance video from the police department showed a fight between the two groups of men.

Joseph's attorney, Barry Sorrels, confirmed to WFAA that the 22-year-old was in the suspects' black SUV but said he was not the shooter.

"Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologies to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident," Sorrels said.

Ray's stepmother Krista Wigfall told WFAA Friday that she was shocked to learn that Joseph was allegedly in the SUV.

"We thought that was kind of like, wow. Why? What in the world could be that important to mess up your career like that?" Wigfall said.

"Cam is gone. Everyone is telling us that--but him being gone and not knowing why is just devastating. He has to know something. He has to know something."

Joseph was drafted 44th overall by Dallas in 2021 out of Kentucky.

He played in 10 games for the Cowboys during the 2021 season and started in two of them. He had 16 combined tackles.

Joseph has also released rap songs under the name YKDV Bossman Fat, which is also his handle on Twitter and Instagram.

According to police sources, after the surveillance videos were released, people recognized one of the men who was wearing a necklace with "YKDV" on it.

In a statement, the Cowboys said: "The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time."