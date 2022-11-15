40-year-old man killed, 67-year-old man arrested in White Settlement shooting

Daniel Gomez Hernandez faces a murder charge in the death of a 40-year-old man.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A 67-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in White Settlement on Monday, police said.

Daniel Gomez Hernandez faces a murder charge in the death of a 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, according to a news release from the White Settlement Police Department.

Officers around 7:30 p.m. Monday had responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Ronnie Street.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Responding officers to the shooting Monday night arrested Hernandez at the scene.

Officers learned that there was a disturbance between Hernandez and the victim inside a home, police said. At some point, Hernandez chased the victim into the front yard, took a gun from a vehicle in the driveway and fired the gun toward the man, police said.

The victim then stumbled into a neighbor's yard and then into the street.

Witnesses told police that Hernandez then followed the victim into the street and shot him again, police said.

Police said the shooting was "an isolated incident based upon the family relationship and disturbance that occurred at the location."

Hernandez was initially arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The charge will be upgraded to murder after the victim died, police said.