2 people suspected in shooting at another vehicle die in rollover crash in Kennedale

KENNEDALE, Texas — Two people in a vehicle suspected of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 20 Monday died after a rollover crash, Fort Worth police said.

Police said an off-duty officer was traveling eastbound on I-20 just after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun toward another vehicle.

Police said the Fort Worth Police Department's Real Time Crime Center was able to locate the vehicle on city cameras and provided officers with the vehicle's locations. When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Fort Worth police said the vehicle fled.

The vehicle traveled southbound on West Kennedale Parkway and hit another vehicle in the intersection of West Kennedale and North Dick Price Road, causing the suspect vehicle to roll over. Two of the three occupants inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The third occupant was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that was hit by the suspect vehicle on West Kennedale and North Dick Price was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of their investigation, Fort Worth police said the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen from Grand Prairie and officers were able to locate two guns that were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.