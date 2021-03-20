4 injured following crash in Kaufman County, officials say

Officials said according to the preliminary investigation, a Toyota Camry traveling east on HWY 243 turned in front of a Kia traveling west, causing the crash.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — At least four people have been injured following a two-vehicle crash in Kaufman County, officials say.

Just after 5:35 p.m. Friday, Texas Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash at Highway 243 and FM 2727.

Officials said according to the preliminary investigation, a Toyota Camry traveling east on HWY 243 turned in front of a Kia traveling west, causing the crash.

The driver of the Camry was treated at the scene, and three of four occupants of the Kia were transported by Care flight, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the names of those involved in the crash have not been released.