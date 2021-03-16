Motorcyclist dies after losing control of vehicle while on I-35, officials say

The crash happened around 12:07 a.m. Tuesday near northbound Interstate 35 at Harry Hines Boulevard.

DALLAS — Dallas County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday in Dallas.

Officials said it happened around 12:07 a.m.

Crews with Dallas-Fire Rescue shut down the freeway upon arriving at the crash site. Officials said the person involved in the wreck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was traveling in the center lane when he lost control and fell off the motorcycle in the center-right lane.

Officials believe the motorcyclist was possibly struck by two vehicles while he was lying in the center-right lane. Authorities have not yet released his name as they work to notify his next of kin.

Detectives said they are still investigating the crash and no other details were available at this time.