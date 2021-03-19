Flower Mound man arrested after allegedly assaulting 3 people following crash, police say

Dillon Stoffregen, 26, is accused of stabbing two people and attempting to strangle a third. The victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A 26-year-old Flower Mound man faces several charges after he allegedly attacked three people following a crash Thursday, authorities said.

Carrolton police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the express lanes of Interstate 35E. Witnesses told officials that after the crash, 26-year-old Dillon Stoffregen got out of his vehicle, got into an argument, and then began assaulting other drivers involved in the wreck.

Stoffregen is accused of stabbing two people and attempting to strangle a third person. Authorities said all of the victims are expected to be OK. A fourth man who was injured in the initial crash was also transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials said Stoffregen was from the hospital overnight and was transferred to the Dallas County Jail. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Carrollton detectives ask anyone who recorded the crash or alleged assaults to contact them at 972-466-3333 or via email at CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.