3 Georgia men arrested for murder in fatal assault of security guard at North Texas gym, police say

Police said Patrick Prejean, 43, died after he was assaulted at a Fitness Connection gym in Mesquite on Jan. 22.

MESQUITE, Texas — Three men from Georgia have been arrested and charged with murder after a security guard at a Mesquite, Texas, gym was fatally assaulted last week, police said.

Mesquite police said they responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 about an assault at the Fitness Connection gym in the 2000 block of North Town East Boulevard.

According to police, witnesses told officers that a security guard had been assaulted by multiple people. The victim, who was found lying unresponsive on the floor, was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The victim was identified as Patrick Prejean, 43, of Dallas.

Mesquite police said on Friday that an investigation led to the arrests of three suspects from Augusta, Georgia: Xzaviour Williams, 20; Darius Williams, 26; and Cameron Walton, 26.

According to Mesquite police, Xzaviour Williams and Walton were arrested in Georgia, while Darius Williams was taken into custody in Dallas.

All three were charged with murder. The two suspects arrested in Georgia will be transferred to Dallas County for arraignment, police said.