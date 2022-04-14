2-year-old struck, killed while running at ice cream truck, Dallas police say

A 53-year-old female was driving a SUV and attempted to pass a parked ice cream truck when the boy, who was running towards the ice cream truck, was hit.

DALLAS — A 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening, the Dallas Police Department said.

Just after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the incident in the 4100 block of Delafield Lane, police said. Police said a 53-year-old female was driving a 2003 Chevy Tahoe in an apartment complex and attempted to pass a parked ice cream truck when the boy, who was running towards the ice cream truck, was hit.

The driver of the Tahoe stopped after hitting the boy, police said. He was transported from the scene to Children’s Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.