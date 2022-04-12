Man who was shot dies after crashing into church fence in southern Dallas, officials say

Police said officers found the man with several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue attempted to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

DALLAS — A man died and a woman was injured after a crash in the Cedar Crest area of southern Dallas, officials confirmed to WFAA.

Dallas police said the driver of the vehicle had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead near the intersection of Stella Avenue and South Denley Drive.

A woman with the man was transported to the hospital, and her condition was unknown.

The vehicle had crashed into a fence at Highway To Heaven Missionary Baptist Church.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said crews responded on a report of an accident at the church.

Officials said initial reports indicated that the vehicle had crashed into a church and was on fire.

Firefighters responded because of the potential for a structure fire, but when crews made it to the scene, the incident status was "changed back to an accident" because the vehicle was in the grass and on fire.