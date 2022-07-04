Dallas mom charged with manslaughter in connection to 3-year-old son's shooting death, police say

Dallas Police said a search is underway for 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington, who was out on bail for previous charges filed in the case.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story after the child's father was charged in the case.

The mother of a 3-year-old who was shot and killed in late March has now been charged with manslaughter in connection to his death, the Dallas Police Department announced Tuesday night.

Last week, police said Washington’s husband, 27-year-old Jalexus Washington Sr. was arrested for tampering with evidence in connection to their son’s death.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital after receiving a call that 3-year-old Jalexus Washington was taken to the emergency room with a single gunshot wound to the face on Monday, March 28.

During the investigation, police received conflicting reports from the mother, Lacravivonne Washington, concerning what led to the shooting death of Jalexus. She initially told police that she was involved in a road rage incident. But police found no evidence of that.

Lacravivonne and 3-year-old Jalexus were seen at a donut shop in the 9400 block of Walnut Street about 20 minutes before the fatal shooting, police said.

During the search of her vehicle, police said there was a gun found in the glove compartment and another found in the possession of her husband, Washington Sr.

As the investigation continued, four children were removed from Lacravivonne’s home and she was arrested on March 30 for three counts of child endangerment and a charge of tampering with physical evidence, police said.