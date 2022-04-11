Mesquite youth pastor arrested after multiple child sexual assault allegations, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — A youth pastor at a Mesquite church has been arrested after police received multiple reports of child sexual assault involving the 32-year-old, authorities said.
Police in Mesquite said Conner "Jesse" Penny was initially arrested on April 5, 2022, following an allegation of sexual abuse of a child under 17 between 2015 and 2018.
Penny, a youth pastor at Inspiration Church, was arrested on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to police.
Police said following his arrest, more victims came forward with allegations of sexual assault involving Penny that spanned from 2013 to 2021.
The 32-year-old was additionally charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. He remains in Dallas County jail on a $2.5 million bond.
According to police, Penny previously worked for the Mesquite Independent School District and the City of Mesquite as an aide and counselor.
Anyone who may have more information regarding Penny is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.