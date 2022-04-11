Mesquite youth pastor arrested after multiple child sexual assault allegations, police say

Conner "Jesse" Penny, 32, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and child indecency.

MESQUITE, Texas — A youth pastor at a Mesquite church has been arrested after police received multiple reports of child sexual assault involving the 32-year-old, authorities said.

Police in Mesquite said Conner "Jesse" Penny was initially arrested on April 5, 2022, following an allegation of sexual abuse of a child under 17 between 2015 and 2018.

Penny, a youth pastor at Inspiration Church, was arrested on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to police.

Police said following his arrest, more victims came forward with allegations of sexual assault involving Penny that spanned from 2013 to 2021.

The 32-year-old was additionally charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. He remains in Dallas County jail on a $2.5 million bond.

According to police, Penny previously worked for the Mesquite Independent School District and the City of Mesquite as an aide and counselor.