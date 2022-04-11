Investigation underway after 2 men killed, 1 woman injured in shooting at Arlington home, police say

Police arrived and found three victims who had been shot: A 41-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two men were killed and one woman was injured in a shooting at a home in Arlington early Monday, police said.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to a home in the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive in southwest Arlington, near Little and Mayfield roads, according to a police news release.

Police arrived and found three victims who had been shot: A 41-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man.

The younger man and the woman were taken to a hospital, where the man died, police said. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 84-year-old man died at the home, police said.

The 41-year-old man was identified as Matthew Thomas Stuart, and the 84-year-old man was identified as George Robert Nitsche, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Both men lived at the home where the shooting happened.

Police have not released the name of the woman who was shot.

All three victims were related, though police did not initially say how. Police said investigators believed that an "unidentified suspect forced entry" into the home and began shooting at the victims.

No arrests have been made. Police said investigators do not believe the shooting was random, but more information was not yet released.