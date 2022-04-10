Four people taken to hospital after smoke reported at Mr. Freeze ride building at Six Flags, officials say

ARLINGTON, Texas — Four Six Flags Over Texas guests were taken to a hospital on Sunday after an electrical malfunction caused smoke inside a ride building, officials with the park said.
A spokesperson told WFAA that a park safety team and the Arlington Fire Department responded to one of the park's rides around 6:30 p.m. in regards to smoke being reported at the Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast building.
The spokesperson said guests and staff who were inside the building safely exited.
A staff member was treated for a minor injury, while four guests were transported to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution" for smoke inhalation, the spokesperson said.
According to the park, a malfunction in a motor caused an internal electrical fire, which led to smoke in the building. The spokesperson said the park safety team was able to extinguish the fire before the Arlington Fire Department arrived.