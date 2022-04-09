x
Fire crews battle blaze at 'large commercial structure' in Fort Worth

The fire happened in the 6000 block of Lancaster Avenue, near East Loop 820.
Credit: Geneva Collins/Twitter
Large fire at a commercial structure near Lancaster Avenue and Loop 820 in eastern Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews battled a fire at a "large commercial structure" in eastern Fort Worth on Saturday night, officials said.

The fire happened in the 6000 block of Lancaster Avenue, near East Loop 820.

Witnesses said large flames could be seen in the area near a shooting range. The Fort Worth Fire Department said the fire was not at the range.

Around 10:45 p.m., it appeared crews had put out the large flames and were working to determine where the fire began. According to witnesses, a building with scrap metal was in the area of the fire.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

