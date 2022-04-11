Texas Uber driver arrested after teen says he was kidnapped during ride

The teen requested a ride from Portland to Rockport but woke up at a house in Sinton after being offered a drink by the driver, police said.

SINTON, Texas — A South Texas Uber driver was arrested Friday, April 8, after a teen said he was kidnapped during a ride, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Rivera said the 16-year-old requested a ride from Portland to Rockport Wednesday, March 23. A driver for Uber picked the teen up in Portland.

The teen told police the driver offered him a drink shortly after getting into the vehicle. The teen later woke up at a house in Sinton, 31 miles away from where he requested to go, police said. The teen did not know where he was when he woke up and ran to a nearby house and called for help.

Investigators with the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office interviewed the teen and verified his story, Rivera said. Investigators got a search warrant for the driver's home and shortly after, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He has been charged with indecency with a child, Rivera said. He remains in the San Patricio County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: