Gov. Abbott to direct DPS to detain, deport migrants along Texas border, state senator says

A Democratic member of the Senate Committee on Border Security said Abbott will announce the initiative Wednesday at a news conference in Weslaco.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESLACO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce Wednesday an initiative that will allow Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to expel migrants from the U.S., according to State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, Democratic member of the Senate Committee on Border Security.

Abbott is expected to give authority to the DPS to be able to arrest and detain migrants and then deport them, Hinojosa said.

"The federal government is not doing enough, not putting enough resources on the border to be able to deal with all the migrants coming across," Hinojosa said. "So, we have a responsibility to the citizens of the State of Texas to be able to provide security as necessary when laws are broken."

DPS officials said they had no advance knowledge of the governor's directive and Abbott's office would not confirm the contents of his speech ahead of the 3 p.m. news conference.

Right now, there are up to 8,000 migrants crossing the border in Texas every day, Hinojosa said. That number is anticipated to skyrocket in May when the federal government does away with Title 42, Hinojosa said. Title 42 is the public health policy the Trump administration started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It quickly expels migrants and asylum seekers. Hinojosa believes up to 20,000 migrants could then start crossing the Texas border.

Hinojosa also pointed out that migration will overwhelm Border Patrol and that DPS and the Texas National Guard will have to fill in the gaps. He also believes the federal government needs to eventually reimburse the State of Texas for the billions of dollars it’s spent on border security.

Officials expect the Biden administration to sue over the constitutionality of Abbott's new directive.

"I don’t know of all the legalities about that. I’m sure that it will be immediately contested by the federal government," Hinojosa said.

The conference is expected to take place in Weslaco at the DPS Headquarters.

Border reporter Anastasiya Bolton contributed to this story.