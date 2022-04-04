2 killed in crash with tow truck on I-35W in Fort Worth

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. on I-35W at the entrance ramp to U.S. 287.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were killed Monday in an early-morning crash on Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth, police said.

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. on I-35W at the entrance ramp to U.S. 287.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, a car and a tow truck that was hauling a vehicle.

Police found two people were trapped inside of the car. They died at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported. Police have not said what caused the crash.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the I-35W entrance ramp to 287 remained closed as crews worked to clean up the crash.