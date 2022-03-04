In Fort Worth, a group rallied in support of Ukraine as war nears six weeks

Sunday marked 38 days since Russia’s war in Ukraine began.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A group of more than a dozen people marched along W. 7th St. in support of Ukraine on Sunday afternoon.

North Texans in solidarity with Ukraine waved the country’s bright yellow and blue flag and held up signs as cars drove past.

Susana Sherfedinova, a North Texas resident and Ukrainian native, attended the rally.

“I’m here because I am against war… that barbaric horrible war that Russia brought to my motherland,” Sherfedinova said.

The war has brought more than a month of pain, loss and suffering to those who live in Ukraine.

The agony is far-reaching.

Nataliya Krasovska-Cabe lives in North Texas, but her worries have consumer her every single day since February.

“My both sons who is U.S. citizens live in Ukraine,” Krasovska-Cabe said. “All my family is in Ukraine. Please stop this war, please help the Ukraine.”

As the war goes on, her desperation has only grown.

“I call two times a day. When my sons [do] not answer phone I’m screaming at home. I can’t do anything,” Krasovska-Cabe said. ‘

As the war nears six weeks, Russia continues its assault. Sunday morning, Russian strikes rocked the city of Odessa.

Ukrainian officials said Ukrainian troops are regaining control over Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a war crimes investigation after mass graves were discovered in Bucha, near Kyiv.

Now, satellite images show Russian troops have begun moving to the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.

“Ukrainian people need your help please stop the war please stop Russians kill Ukrainian people,” Krasovska-Cabe said.