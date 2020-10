Police say the driver hit the gas when they thought they were pressing the brakes.

A driver who thought they were pressing the brakes ended up crashing into a nail salon Friday afternoon in Keller, police said.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at A&T Nails at 940 Keller Parkway, suite 100 in Keller Town Center.

The driver was treated at the scene and released. A nail salon employee was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Grapevine, police said.