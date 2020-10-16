COVID-19 updates: Wise County hospital coronavirus unit exceeds capacity

The CEO of Wise Health System said they had more patients hospitalized because of coronavirus Thursday than any other day in the pandemic.

The Wise Health System in Decatur has exceeded its capacity for COVID-19 patients.

CEO Jason Wren shared a letter on social media stating that the facility has seen a surge in patients during the past few days. The hospital has been forced to expand the COVID-19 unit as a result.

Wren said the facility had more patients hospitalized because of coronavirus Thursday than any other day in the pandemic.

The hospital is also experiencing staffing shortages due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Wren said these patients require enhanced care.

According to data reported on the county's dashboard, there were 27 active cases on Monday. The next update in cases will be published on Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the website.

In the letter, Wren also reminded the community that the beginning of flu season is a concern for hospital capacity going forward.

Wren is urging residents to wear their masks and practice CDC guidelines to help slow the spread.

In the letter, Wren said he's not trying to scare people but rather bring awareness to the surge in cases and hospitalizations.

"My intent, therefore, is to provide you with a clearer picture of the reality your closest healthcare facility and others in the state are facing and ask everyone to please consider doing your part to help us."

