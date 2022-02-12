133 birds used for cockfighting seized from Dallas property, officials say

According to the SPCA of Texas, the organization took custody of 123 roosters, eight hens and two deceased roosters.

DALLAS — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Dallas after police and the SPCA of Texas seized 133 birds from a property where cockfighting was taking place, officials said Saturday.

Police told WFAA that officers had responded to a property in the 11700 block of Garden Grove Drive on Saturday morning after receiving a call about rooster fights. According to police, the 911 caller claimed there were around 200 people in the area.

Police did not say if there was anyone taken into custody when officers arrived.

According to the SPCA of Texas, the organization took custody of 123 roosters, eight hens and two deceased roosters. The SPCA said many of the roosters were lethargic and severely injured. The live birds were taken to the SPCA of Texas' Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.

The SPCA said the police department's animal rescue unit will be investigating the case.

According to the SPCA, some roosters were found in wire cages and others were tethered to posts with strings on their legs. Authorities also found a cockfighting pit, along with a scale and paraphernalia such as gaffs, and other deceased birds throughout the area, the SPCA said.

The SPCA said there were other animals found on the property, but they weren't seized.