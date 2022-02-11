Man arrested for illegally releasing Grand Prairie cobra, police say

A person who intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence releases a regulated snake from captivity is committing a Class A Misdemeanor.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Police officers have arrested a man for illegally releasing a West African Banded Cobra, which is still missing, into the public last summer, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

On Friday, Grand Prairie police arrested 23-year-old Lawrence Matl in the 1800 block of Cherry Street without incident. This is east of Turner Park in Grand Prairie.

In August, Grand Prairie Animal Services warned the public that a venomous snake was reported missing from a resident's home. As of Matl's arrest Friday, the cobra has not been located.

Officers arrested Matl on a warrant for allegedly violating Parks and Wildlife Code 43.853, a Class A Misdemeanor that involves illegally releasing a specific type of snake.

Matl is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center with his bond set at $10,000.

In reference to the code Matl is accused of violating, a person who intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence releases a regulated snake from captivity is committing a Class A Misdemeanor, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. This can be punishable by a fine between $500-$4,000. It can also lead to up to one year in jail.

Snakes that are considered "regulated" Texas Parks and Wildlife include non-indigenous venomous snakes and the following constrictors: African rock python, Asiatic rock python, green anaconda, reticulated python, and southern African python.

Back in August, officials said animal services, the owner, and a venomous snake apprehension professional searched for the snake inside and outside of the home without being able to find it.

“We’ve never dealt with a West African Banded Cobra before,” Grand Prairie police officer Mark Beseda said at the time. “This is something new for us and frankly, it put our officers on the edge. We’re out there walking in the grass, around the home wondering is my next step going to be on a poisonous snake.”

Officials are warning residents who live in the area and see any type of snake believed to be the missing cobra to avoid the snake and call 911 immediately. They added that residents should not attempt to capture the snake, either.