'Dangerous,' venomous snake on the loose in Grand Prairie, officials warn

A resident noticed their West African Banded Cobra went missing from its enclosure, officials said. They're now warning residents to be on alert, as they search.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie Animal Services has a warning to the public: something is amiss-ssss, after a venomous snake was reported missing from a resident's home.

Animal services said they responded around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, to a home off Cherry Street, after the resident noticed their West African Banded Cobra went missing from its enclosure around 5 p.m. after a reported "cage malfunction."

The snake is permitted by the State of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, according to animal services.

Officials said animal services, the owner, and a venomous snake apprehension professional searched for the snake inside and outside of the home through the night, with no success.

They're now warning residents who live in the area and see any type of snake believed to be the missing cobra avoid the snake and call 911 immediately. They added that residents should not attempt to capture the snake, either.

#DEVELOPING A “dangerous, venomous” snake is on the loose in Grand Prairie. The owner tells me the West African Banded Cobra got out after a “cage malfunction”.



Here’s a pic. The owner lives off the 1800 block of Cherry Street in Grand Prairie. If you see it call 911. pic.twitter.com/aZJZYF802H — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, animal services said the Grand Prairie Police Department has partnered with the Grand Prairie Fire Department, and both are working with area hospitals to initiate a protocol to treat this type of snake bite, should it happen.