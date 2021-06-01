Huge alligators spotted at Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge

This is at least the second alligator spotting in North Texas this year.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Be careful in the water this summer. Alligators were recently spotted near Lake Worth over Memorial Day weekend.

Jimmy Martin Jr. snapped some photos of two gators near Marsh Boardwalk in the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge and shared them on Facebook.

According to the City of Fort Worth, more residents have been reporting alligator sightings along the lower portions of Lake Worth. The Fort Worth Marshal’s Lake Patrol office and The Fort Worth Nature Center (FWNC) said that high water and swift currents can displace the alligator population into lower Lake Worth.

That makes sense given the amount of rain North Texas has experienced in the last month.

Martin said the gators he spotted were "at least 9-10 feet" long. Take a look:

Alligators are native to the Trinity River watershed or region, according to the City of Fort Worth. They've been spotted at Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake.

Martin said he hasn't seen any other alligators except for the ones he spotted at Lake Worth and the Fort Worth Nature Center.

The FWNC said it’s been tracking a few gators in the area for a couple of years now and that they’re pretty far north from the actual general mass of the lake just south of Texas State Highway 199.

The earliest recorded alligator sighting in Fort Worth was in 1850, according to the FWNC, so the reptiles have been part of the area's ecosystem for a while.

In March of this year, an alligator was spotted in an Argyle neighborhood, and another was spotted in Abilene.

“We have a lot of alligators in Texas, probably more than the general public realizes,” Jonathan Warner, who leads the alligator program for Texas Parks and Wildlife, said at the time.

If you ever come across an alligator, here are some tips from the City of Fort Worth: