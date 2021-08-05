The Grand Prairie cobra is on Twitter now and sparring with a mongoose, because of course it is

A missing West African Banded Cobra is still on the run, and Twitter is having fun with it.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The missing West African Banded Cobra, which slithered away from a Grand Prairie home Tuesday evening, is on Twitter now and sparring with a virtual mongoose.

If anything about that sentence sounds weird, then welcome to the internet. It's been quite the day.

Now to be clear, there is a venomous 6-foot-long snake still on the loose in Grand Prairie, as city animal services workers are trying to track down the wanted cobra.

And while we'll admit there's a bit of humor to the whole ordeal, officials are warning that the snake's venom is "extremely toxic" and to call 911 immediately if they see it.

The snake escaped from a home in the 1800 block of Cherry Street and could be in the area. Traps were being laid Thursday and neighbors are concerned.

Are people allowed to own this snake, anyways? Well, the state issues permits for venomous snakes but owners must follow local rules. Grand Prairie police say it's too early to say what law, if any, was broken.

OK, back to the Twitter fight.

Grand Prairie police -- yes, the cops are involved -- first posted about the missing cobra online shortly before noon on Tuesday. By 1:19 p.m., an account claiming to be the cobra itself had made its Twitter debut.

328 people move to DFW everyday! I get here and now 12 (@GrandPrairiePD & Animal Services) is after me. #StayWoke — Grand Prairie Cobra (@CobraGrand) August 4, 2021

The cobra relished in its newfound local fame through the day, quote-Tweeting the various news coverage while remaining successfully on the run. At one point, the cobra even seemed to taunt anyone trying to find it.

A $1000?? Dead or Alive ?? 🥺 snitches get stitches. #NoCap https://t.co/3u0DO5fCaI — Grand Prairie Cobra (@CobraGrand) August 5, 2021

By morning, as police and animal services continued their search, the cobra had doubled down on its internet popularity, taking recommendations for apartments and calling into the Hank FM radio station in Fort Worth.

Apartment hunting today. What do y’all recommend ?? It has to be on the first floor tho. #dfw #GPCobra — Grand Prairie Cobra (@CobraGrand) August 5, 2021

Then came trouble: A mongoose, known for its snake-preying proficiency, joined the hunt.

The mongoose let us know this on Twitter because of course it did.

"We are hot on the trail," the @GrandMongoose tweeted to the few dozen people who actually decided to follow a mongoose on Twitter.

Joining forces with @CityofGP and @GrandPrairiePD. We are hot on the trail of @CobraGrand pic.twitter.com/hZCXmbsHCU — Grand Prairie mongoose (@GrandMongoose) August 5, 2021

The cobra, apparently glued to its mentions, caught wind of this and quickly went on the offensive, calling out the mongoose while taking a lunch break. The two went back and forth with insults, just another fight on Twitter.

Then the mongoose, its tiny head donned with a military helmet, issued an ominous warning: "Laugh it up while you can."