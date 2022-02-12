Burglary suspect shot by Mesquite officers during foot chase, police say

Police responded to a report of someone breaking into an apartment just after midnight in the 4700 block of Samuell Blvd.

MESQUITE, Texas — A burglary suspect was hospitalized early Saturday after he was shot by officers during a foot pursuit, Mesquite police said.

Police said they responded to a report of someone possibly breaking into an apartment just after midnight in the 4700 block of Samuell Boulevard. According to police, the suspect ran away when officers arrived.

Police said two officers chased the suspect on foot through the apartment complex's parking lot. During the chase, the suspect was shot multiple times by the officers, police said.

According to police, a firearm was recovered from the scene, but further details on what led to the shooting were not immediately released.

Police said the officers performed live-saving measures before the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he is stable. The suspect has not yet been identified.