11-year-old shot and killed in Dallas, police believe it was 'accidental'

Police are looking for a teen involved in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — An 11-year-old has died after a shooting in Dallas that's believed to be "accidental," police said.

Dallas police said they responded to a call about a child shot around 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue, near the intersection of North Hall Street and U.S. 75.

According to police, the victim died at the scene.

Police said they identified a teenager involved in the shooting and are currently looking for that suspect.

"At this time, the shooting appears to be accidental," police said in a news release.

Further details were not immediately released.