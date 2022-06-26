Multiple people shot during trail ride event in Smith County

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple people were shot during a trail ride event early Sunday morning.

Around 12:35 a.m., the SCSO received a call related to multiple gunshot victims in the 18000 block of FM 2767 in eastern Smith County.

Upon further investigation, officials determined this was at the location of an event organized by Unified Elite Riderz from Marshall. The event was described as being a trail ride, ATV ride and horse show.

The SCSO says five five gunshot victims were taken to separate hospitals in Longview, Kilgore and Tyler with one airlifted to a Tyler hospital in critical condition as a result of being shot in the face.

Multiple SCSO deputies responded to the scene, as well as units from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

When authorities arrived on scene, the location was determined to be a large pasture with numerous individuals scattered around the area.

"Investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene and have identified several persons of interest they wish to interview," the SCSO said in a statement. "According to witnesses at the scene, an altercation took place near the concert stage which resulted in one or more trail ride groups shooting into the crowd. Witnesses also advised that private security was on site and was collecting firearms from attendees prior to their entry into the concert."

Witnesses told authorities after the initial shooting some of the groups ran to security and took their firearms back. Subsequently, a second shooting took place in that area.

"After the arrival of law enforcement, a third shooting occurred at the rear of the property," the SCSO said. "At this time it is believed that all injuries took place during the original shooting incident as no new victims were located at the scene by law enforcement subsequent to the third shooting."

Only one victim remained in the hospital early Sunday morning. They are critical, but stable.

"A search warrant was obtained for the property for the purpose of processing the crime scene and collecting evidence," the SCSO said. "Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and are seeking the assistance of the media in getting that information out to the public."