3 people injured in southeast Dallas shooting, officials say

One person is in custody, according to Dallas Police.

DALLAS — Three people have been injured in a shooting in southeast Dallas, according to police.

The first call to 911 happened just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Palm Beach Avenue. According to the preliminary investigation, Dallas Police said one man was shot.

Police said officers responded to another call shortly after, at 3:59 p.m., in the area of Scyene and Prairie Creek Road. Two men were found at that scene with gunshot wounds. The preliminary investigation determined that the shooting in both incidents had happened in the 1600 block of Key Biscayne Drive.

The three men were taken to area hospitals, where one was in critical condition and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

Dallas ISD said the suspect was arrested in the Ann Richards STEAM Academy parking lot, located near Scyene and Prairie Creek. No lockdowns or other safety precautions were necessary the district said.