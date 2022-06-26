Woman fatally shot after hitting security guard with car at Dallas club, officials say

Police said another security guard at the scene also shot into the victim's vehicle.

DALLAS — A woman died after being shot by a security guard at a Dallas strip club, police said. The club said the woman had hit the guard with her car prior to the shooting.

Dallas Police said the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday at the XTC Cabaret Dallas club located on North Stemmons Freeway.

Police said a 26-year-old female security officer shot the victim, identified as Shalanda Anderson, 32. Anderson was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

According to police, a second security officer, a 30-year-old male, is also believed to have shot into the victim's vehicle.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the club said a woman, identified by police as Anderson, had driven her vehicle into a group of security guards. One security guard, identified by police only as a 26-year-old woman, was pinned between the car and another vehicle. The club said the guard then shot the driver "before the driver could seriously injure or kill others."

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families involved. Club management has reached out to the family of the individual who died and offered to pay for her funeral," said the club in a statement.

The security guard has "multiple broken bones" and is expected to undergo surgery, XTC said.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Public Integrity Unit will conduct an independent investigation, police said.

No other details about the incident were released.

City push to limit business hours for cabarets, sexually-oriented businesses

The shooting comes nearly a month after a court temporarily postponed a city ordinance that limited sexually-oriented business hours.

Dallas City Council unanimously passed an ordinance earlier this year that required such businesses to be closed from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Data from Dallas Police alleged violent crime offenses increased between those hours, compared to a timeframe from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A complaint was filed against the ordinance from several cabarets and an adult bookstore, stating the ordinance violated their First Amendment right to freedom of expression.