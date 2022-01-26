Dallas City Council to vote on ordinance to limit hours at sexually-oriented businesses

Right now, there are no regulations on hours of operations for fully nude strip clubs and adult video stores in the city.

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council is set to vote Wednesday on an ordinance that would limit operating hours at sexually-oriented businesses in hopes to reduce crime.

Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief Eddie Garcia support the new proposal, which would close those businesses from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The reason? Dallas police data showed violent crime offenses increased between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. compared to the time frame of 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the city.

A top priority is to continue reducing the city's violent crime numbers. Violent crime in Dallas is trending downward both in overall violent crime and homicides, data shows.

Right now, there are no regulations on hours of operations for fully nude strip clubs and adult video stores in the city.

There would be 28 businesses affected, which include adult arcades, adult bookstores, adult theaters, topless strip clubs and fully nude strip clubs.

The city's ordinance cites the state's new law, SB 315, which prohibits a sexually-oriented business from employing or contracting a person who is under 21 years old.

Mayor supports ordinance

Mayor Eric Johnson says the vote will show how committed the council is to reduce violent crime. He said this isn't a vote about being morally puritan or shutting down the businesses, but the city is trying to prioritize public safety.

"We're talking about businesses that have been operating for a long time between those hours contributing to a considerate amount of violence in the city," Johnson said.

Protests

Protestors showed up outside Dallas City Hall to speak out against the ordinance. One person held up a sign that said "This is a curfew. Adults have the right to choose how to live their lives."

Other signs said, "Single moms need to work. We have families too" and "Crime knows no time."

Bianca works at a cabaret in Dallas. She and other workers are outside city hall protesting a vote to close sexually oriented businesses between 2am-6am each night to help curb crime. She says this isn’t the answer & if passed will affect mothers like her who need a job. pic.twitter.com/n2Wx7uOgdF — Susanne Brunner (@SusanneBrunner) January 26, 2022

Violent crime data

The police department created a northwest club task force in March 2021 "due to multiple shootings and other violent crimes occurring at or near sexually oriented businesses," the city said.

According to the city, from 2019 to 2021:

Bookstores accounted for 5% of violent crime offenses from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and 5% of offenses from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Full Nude Cabarets accounted for 9% of violent crime offenses from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and 33% of offenses from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Topless Cabarets accounted for 15% of violent crime offenses from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and 22% of offenses from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Non‐Operational SOB’s accounted for 3% of violent crime offenses from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and 6% of offenses from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The police department also said it hopes this would free up officers to respond to other calls.

If the ordinance is violated, the business license will be suspended for no more than 30 days for a violation of the hours of operation. The ordinance also added the possibility of a penalty of no more than $4,000 and no more than one year of jail time.

If passed, the ordinance would also include a new section that prohibits a sexually-oriented business from employing or contracting with a person who is under the age of 21.