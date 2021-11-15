After string of shootings, Dallas councilmember looks to limit hours for some strip clubs, adult video stores in the city

Right now, there are no regulations on hours of operations for fully nude strip clubs and adult video stores in the city.

DALLAS — After a string of violent crimes at fully nude strip clubs in the overnight hours, Dallas Councilmember Adam Bazaldua now hopes to close all sexually-oriented businesses in the city between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Right now, there are no regulations on hours of operations for fully nude strip clubs and adult video stores in the city.

“The full nude strip clubs are where we have seen homicides pretty rampant. We’ve seen aggravated assaults. We’ve seen a lot of criminal activity that occurs in the parking lots,” Bazaldua said. “There is also data with our VICE unit to support the human trafficking and the sex work against a woman or man’s will at some of these video shops that exist.”

Bazaldua said he started looking into the numbers following a string of shootings at Tiger Cabaret in his district. He thinks limiting hours of operation overnight will keep the community safe.

“I think it’s important for us to look at ways we can address public safety outside of the box and outside of law enforcement,” said Bazaldua.

Councilmember Omar Narvaez has not seen the data and has not determined where he stands on this issue, but he knows he doesn’t want any change to negatively impact sex workers.

“We cannot be targeting a business simply for our moral issues or what we think is an easy win in doing something as a city,” said Narvaez.

Bazaldua said this change will help keep workers safe.

“I think sex work is work and I think a lot of the leaders of our city can agree to that,” he said. “This would be looking to add a layer of protection not only for people in the sex work industry but those who patronize them as well.”

WFAA reached out to several sexually-oriented businesses Monday but did not hear back.

This was just the start of a conversation that will take place over the next few months. In December, the council will be briefed and the public will have a chance to weigh in. Bazaldua said there may be possible action taken as soon as January.