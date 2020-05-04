A man is in a Fort Worth hospital after being stabbed Saturday night near the Fort Worth Convention Center, police said.

A stabbing call came in at 11:22 Saturday night. When Fort Worth police arrived at the convention center, which is currently being used by the city to house people experiencing homelessness as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, they found a man with a small puncture wound under his eye. He was treated at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

Police arrested the person who stabbed the man and also issued two criminal trespass warnings for interfering with police work. Police said all parties involved were being uncooperative.

