A driver was killed in a crash late Saturday night in Grand Prairie, police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of West Main Street. The victim had been driving a commercial vehicle west on Main Street when they lost control, witnesses told police.

The vehicle overturned and the driver was killed in the crash, police said.

No other cars were involved and no one else was injured. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

The victim's identity won't be released until next of kin are notified, police said.

