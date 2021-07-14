1 person killed, 1 hurt in wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway, officials say

Troopers are not sure why or how one of the cars began going the wrong way, nor how long the car had been traveling north in the southbound lanes before the crash.

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured in a wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway overnight Wednesday, officials said.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the DNT near Mockingbird Lane.

A black Mercedes was driving south in the southbound lanes when a white Saturn driving north in the southbound lanes hit the Mercedes, officials with the Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers are not sure why or how the Saturn began traveling the wrong way, nor how long the car had been traveling north in the southbound lanes before the crash.

Officials said the driver of the Saturn died at the scene, while the driver of the Mercedes was taken to a local hospital. Officials did not know what condition that driver was in.