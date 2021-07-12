Child riding his bike injured in hit-and-run

A person of interest has been identified, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A child riding his bicycle Saturday in Fort Worth was struck by a pickup truck and taken to the hospital, police said. A person of interest has been identified, police said.

Officers responded about 7:39 p.m. to the 3200 block of Strong Avenue for a hit-and-run investigation.

Detectives determined a person was driving the pickup eastbound when it hit a child on his bike, police said.

After the driver struck the child, they immediately left the location without stopping to render aid or waiting for the police, police said.

The child was transported to a local hospital in an unknown medical condition, police said.

The department's Traffic Investigations Unit was able to identify a person of interest related to this incident. The vehicle involved has also been identified.

Detectives were able to obtain video footage of this incident to assist in this investigation. Due to the suspect driver being a juvenile, police said they aren't releasing any additional information.