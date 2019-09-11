FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a gang-related shooting in Fort Worth. Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday evening near Hervie Street and Libbey Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a male who had been shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators confirmed the shooting was gang-related and that they have one person in custody.
Officials did not release any other additional details.
