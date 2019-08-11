FORT WORTH, Texas — Authorities are trying to figure out who injured a 17-year-old that was stabbed by two masked suspects Thursday afternoon.

Fort Worth police say the stabbing occurred around 4:13 p.m. near the 3500 block of Paint Trail.

According to detectives, the victim was walking home when two masked males in a black Chevy Sedan approached the teen.

One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and got into a fight with the teen, police say.

At that point, the suspect stabbed the victim and injured the teen's hands and face, investigators say.

The teen was treated for his injuries but refused to be transported to a hospital, authorities say.

At this time no suspects have been identified.

More on WFAA: