FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was found dead inside a car that flipped into the Trinity River overnight Sunday, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded around 12:25 a.m. to the scene near 2040 Beach St. When they arrived, police said they found a Chevy Suburban had lost control and flipped over the guardrail, going into the river below.

