Northbound lanes of I-35E shut down after fatal crash, Denton police say

DENTON, Texas — All northbound lanes on Interstate 35E were closed Sunday morning in Denton while police worked a crash scene involving a pedestrian, officials said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near exit 472.

The pedestrian died from their injuries, according to police.

A police spokesperson said it is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

All lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours while officers work the scene.