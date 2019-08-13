Officials are investigating after a man shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night.



According to Dallas County Sheriff's Department, at about 9:30 p.m., Duncanville police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near a parking lot of a car dealership on Cockrell Hill Road and Camp Wisdom Road.

When officers approached the vehicle, officials said they noticed a gun in between the man's legs. That's when officers immediately backed away, and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Officials said they deployed a drone to approach the vehicle. SWAT then used a distraction device and found the driver dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Officials said Duncanville police officers did not fire any shots. Dallas County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

