At least one person died and two others injured in a crash Wednesday morning between a Trinity Metro bus and a pickup truck in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said they were called to a crash shortly before 5 a.m. near Angle and West Long avenues.



Two people who were on the bus were injured. A person in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity hasn't been released at this time.

It's unknown what caused the crash, but police said they are continuing to investigate.

