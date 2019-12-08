Update 11:53 p.m. Wednesday with the victim's identity.

A teen was shot and killed Sunday in the garage of a Saginaw home, police said.

Around 5:44 p.m. in the 1100 block of Trinity Trail, Saginaw police found 16-year-old Deshawn Parker in the garage of a home.

Parker had a single gunshot wound, police said.

The teen was taken by ambulance to Medical City Alliance, where he died from his injuries.

Police also detained a man at the house for questioning and believe there is no further threat to the public.

