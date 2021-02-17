1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes street pole in Fort Worth, sheriff's office says

A 39-year-old man died from his injuries sustained in the crash. Tarrant County officials have not ruled out the weather conditions as a cause for the crash.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A person is dead, and two others are injured following a single-vehicle crash in Edgecliff Village in Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says.

A little after 3 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the crash in the 6300 block of Village Parkway. Officials said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a street light pole in the center median.

All three people inside the vehicle were taken to local hospitals. Officials said one victim, a 39-year-old man, died from his injuries. His name will be released when his next of kin is notified.