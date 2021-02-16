x
Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing 49-year-old man at Dallas bus stop on New Year's Day, police say

Police said Karrier Deoma Jones is wanted after stabbing 49-year-old Jermaine Maurice Holloway at a bus stop in the 6200 block of Highland Hills.
Credit: Dallas Police Department

DALLAS — Dallas police have identified the suspect wanted in connection to the stabbing death of a man at a bus stop on New Year’s Day, officials said.

Police said Karrier Deoma Jones is wanted after stabbing 49-year-old Jermaine Maurice Holloway at a bus stop in the 6200 block of Highland Hills around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Holloway was transported from the scene suffering multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said if you have any information concerning Jones’s location, contact Det. Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 000399-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime.

