Dallas police arrest 3 in attempted robbery and shooting

DALLAS — Dallas police arrested three people who shot at and tried to rob a man on Royal Lane early Tuesday morning.

A man pulled over in the 2300 block of Royal Lane near North Stemmons Freeway around 12:45 a.m. to help three people he thought were having car trouble, Dallas police said.

One of those people then pulled out a gun and demanded property from the man. That person then shot at the man and missed him. The man and the suspect struggled over the gun, which caused the gun to fall to the ground.

A woman who was in the car with the man picked up the gun and shot at the three would-be robbers, shooting one of them.

The three suspects drove away from the location.